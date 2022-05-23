Hunt Military Communities and Hunt Heroes Foundation Announce Winners of Hunt Little Heroes Program

EL PASO, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Military Communities (HMC) and its non-profit organization, Hunt Heroes Foundation, are excited to announce the winners of its third annual "Hunt Little Heroes" program. In honor of the Month of the Military Child, the Hunt Little Heroes program recognizes dependent children of military service members who are making a difference within their communities or beyond. Each winner is awarded a monetary prize and gets to select a charity of their choice to receive a donation of equal value.

"We are honored to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our Hunt Little Heroes and the many military children across our country who go above and beyond to serve their communities."

This year's winners include Natalia Serna, Mereiyle Aezha Avecilla, and Miles Graff. Natalia was recognized for her commitment to giving back to those in need by conducting a clothing drive. Her initiative resulted in the donation of numerous articles of clothing that directly impacted the homeless and needy in her community. Natalia will be donating her matching award to the International Rescue Committee for the Ukraine (https://www.rescue.org/). Mereiyle was recognized for her dedication to supporting other military children while living internationally. Mereiyle will be donating here matching award to Daily Bread, Inc. Miles was recognized for his donation of hair to Support Wigs for Kids. This charity will receive his matching award so they can continue supporting children in need of wigs and hairpieces due to chemotherapy and illnesses that cause hair loss.

"We are honored to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our Hunt Little Heroes and the many military children across our country who go above and beyond to serve their communities," said Brian Stann, President and Chief Executive Officers of Hunt Military Communities and Chairman of the Board of the Hunt Heroes Foundation. "The military children are nothing short of an inspiration. Congratulations to our applicants who are all Hunt Little Heroes"

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest privatized military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm, and selflessness, and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work. www.huntheroesfoundation.org , www.huntlittleheroes.org

