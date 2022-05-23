InMode to Participate at the UBS Healthcare One-on-One Virtual Day

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the UBS Healthcare One-on-One Virtual Day on June 1st, 2022. To schedule a meeting, please contact your UBS representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

For more information about the event, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

