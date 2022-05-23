MaximBio Expands Sales and Marketing Organization and Adds WellTree Molecular Group as a new Distribution Partner

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maxim Biomedical Inc. (MaximBio), manufacturer of the ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test (ClearDetect™), revealed changes to their Sales and Marketing organization, as well as the addition of an important new distribution partner: WellTree Molecular Group LLC (WellTree) of Atlanta, GA.

Jonathan Maa, MaximBio's COO, announced that Stephen Sproul has joined MaximBio as Director of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Maa said that, "We are very excited to have Steve on our team. He is a proven leader with extensive experience in sales, sales management, and marketing. His success in launching novel diagnostics and his experience in establishing sales distribution channels in US and international markets makes him a great fit for our organization."

MaximBio also announced that Anthony Morrison will be stepping down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer and will continue working with the company in an advisory role. Michael Topham, who had been serving as Sales and Marketing director will continue to provide marketing support, also in an advisory capacity.

The addition of WellTree Molecular Group as a distribution partner strengthens MaximBio's presence in the diagnostics marketplace. WellTree, a women-owned company, prides themselves as a single source for diagnostic, consumables, and procurement. Steve Sproul, newly minted Director of Sales and Marketing described the value of the partnership, "With two warehouses located in Ontario, CA and Marietta, GA, WellTree will be able to support our efforts to get ClearDetect™ where it's needed." Renee Marchand, Chief Executive Officer at WellTree, agreed, "WellTree's mission is to further, promote and deliver novel rapid diagnostic tests to point-of-care environments and we look forward to adding MaximBio and ClearDetect™ to our offering."

About Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical is a leading diagnostic healthcare company providing innovative solutions through the development and manufacture of trusted testing solutions. Our mission is to create diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe.

For more information, visit maximbio.com

About WellTree Molecular Group

WellTree's mission is to further, promote and deliver novel rapid diagnostic tests to point-of-care environments to aid in better patient outcomes while driving time and costs down. WellTree is founded by health care operation professionals with experience and understanding of the complexities of healthcare. Our commitment to excellence and innovation is the guiding philosophy of the team.

For more information, visit welltreedx.com

