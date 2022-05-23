Mitratech's Tracker I-9 Wins Prestigious 2022 HR Tech Award

Tracker I-9 Wins Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution at the 2022 HR Tech Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech , the leading provider of legal, risk and human resources compliance software, is thrilled to announce that its Tracker I-9 solution has been named the Core HR/Workforce Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution by the Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 HR Tech Awards program.

This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.

Mitratech's winning Tracker I-9 solution delivers the most simple, intuitive, and exhaustive I-9 compliance software, maintaining a perfect track record of zero client fines in its 20+ year history of federal and ICE audits.

The Lighthouse Research & Advisory awards, powered by one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms, provide peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on solutions that are purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging process with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing input on each submission.

"While employers are trying to remain focused on employee experience and a positive workplace, it's critical that they have regulatory requirements squared away. Mitratech helps employers to accomplish this by supporting compliance documentation. In the company's 20+ year history, zero clients have received fines during audits, demonstrating their focus on client success." said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

"It is a privilege to have won this prestigious award and an honor to be named alongside so many other cutting edge HR innovations," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "Our proven track record reflects Mitratech's unrelenting commitment to compliance excellence by delivering timely, efficient solutions for an ever-changing I-9 and E-Verify regulatory landscape."

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 1,800 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

