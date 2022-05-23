Public Relations Global Network Marks 30th Anniversary Year with Addition of Agencies in Florida and Mexico

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today it has added two new agencies in Florida and Mexico to its global network, enhancing its ability to serve clients throughout the world.

The announcement was made at PRGN's special 30th anniversary semi-annual global conference held recently in Scottsdale. The move raises the number of member agencies in the network to 53 and adds local PR and communications expertise at offices in Florida and Mexico.

"PRGN's new members significantly increase key market coverage in our worldwide network," said PRGN President David Fuscus. "We've expanded PRGN's Spanish speaking capabilities in South America, North America and Europe. And we've ramped up our Middle Eastern coverage with the addition of firms in Israel and Dubai. Our strong worldwide network means that PRGN is there – anywhere at any time."

PRGN's new Florida member agency is Kreps PR and Marketing, a boutique PR agency with offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach. One of South Florida's most trusted firms, Kreps PR's team of bilingual professionals has extensive experience in Florida and Latin America, providing high-level counsel and innovative ideas for real estate, hospitality, lifestyle, corporate/finance services, and non-profit clients. The firm specializes in public relations, social media, crisis communications, and events/ activations.

In Mexico, PRGN is now represented by Eje Comunicación y Asuntos Públicos, a public relations and communications firm based in Mexico City. The company serves its clients by planning and executing communication and public affairs strategies that allow its clients to participate in the public conversation and be a benchmark in their industries.

