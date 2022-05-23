Upgrade Your Battle Armor with New Digimon Devices!

Collect and connect with four striking new Digivices!

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Digimon, the virtual pet that ended up spawning an entire franchise, is coming out with new eye-catching styles in the upcoming fourth wave of Digimon Original devices for the first time in nearly a year.

The timeless Digimon play pattern of hatch, raise, train, and battle, has transformed gamers into collectors as the world of Digital Monsters has evolved into a fan-favorite arena of play. The original Digimon devices got a celebratory upgrade last year for the brand's 24th anniversary, and now four new devices will add to fan's extensive collection.

Starting today, Digimon fans can level up their fandom by pre-ordering the four new devices: Tie-dye, Original Dino color, Dark camouflage, and Ice camouflage on Amazon. Fans will be able to battle this new wave of Digivices when they are released in July.

"Digimon fans have proven that the collectibility of these devices are just as exciting as the battling play pattern, and we're happy to expand the line with a bold collection of new designs," said Selah Estrada, Senior Brand Strategy Marketing Manager, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America.

Stay tuned for more Digimon updates as the line continues to evolve alongside the fans who have turned a virtual pet into an entire world of play.

Digimon Original (Original Dino color/Tie-dye/Dark camouflage/Ice camouflage) features:

● The original virtual monster you loved in the '90s is back!

● Feed, provide medical attention, and train your digital monster to battle

● Activate the exclusive dock 'n rock feature allowing you to battle against your friend's Digimon

● Age grade: 8+

● Price: $19.99

● Battery (CR2032 3V) included

● No Wi-Fi needed

