Alzinova initiates development of a stable cell line to prepare the monoclonal antibody ALZ-201 for Alzheimer's clinical trials

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzinova AB (publ) ("Alzinova" or the "Company") today announces the initiation of the next step in the preclinical development of its oligomer-specific monoclonal antibody, ALZ-201. The Company is developing ALZ-201 as a second product in its portfolio of Alzheimer's treatments, along with its vaccine candidate, ALZ-101, which is currently in Phase 1b clinical development.

The Company has now initiated the development of a stable cell line to produce high and consistent levels of ALZ-201. In this process, the goal is to isolate single, viable, and high-producing cell clones to ensure compatibility with large-scale production of ALZ-201 in bioreactors. Alzinova has selected a collaboration partner to manage this work as a step in preparing the antibody for clinical trials.

Unique oligomer specificity

Aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide in the brain is widely recognized as a main driver of Alzheimer's disease. Both ALZ-201 and ALZ-101 are novel immunotherapies that specifically target a toxic, oligomeric form of the amyloid beta peptide.

Anders Sandberg, Chief Scientific Officer at Alzinova, comments, "With its unique binding profile, ALZ-201 stands out for us as the only antibody specifically targeting toxic amyloid beta. Preventing oligomers' toxic effect on brain cells could translate into high efficacy and more favourable safety profiles, with "best-in-class" potential compared to other amyloid beta-targeting immunotherapies. By initiating this next step to develop a stable cell line to produce ALZ-201, we are furthering our commitment to utilise our unique technology to develop disease modifying therapies to help patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease."

About ALZ-201

ALZ-201 is a monoclonal antibody developed to specifically target toxic soluble forms of amyloid-beta42 "oligomers" – the main driver of Alzheimer's disease. It lacks affinity for monomers and fibrils, including plaques, and all forms of the much less toxic amyloid-beta 40 peptide. Despite its unique binding profile, it has a profound effect on the toxicity of brain extracts derived from deceased Alzheimer's patients. By specifically targeting the toxic form of the amyloid-beta peptide, a higher target engagement across the blood brain barrier is expected compared to other amyloid-targeting antibodies, potentially resulting in a therapy that is best-in-class within this class of therapeutics. ALZ-201 is in preclinical development and its binding specificity is similar to the related clinical stage vaccine, ALZ-101.

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish clinical-stage biopharma company specialising in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease targeting neurotoxic amyloid beta oligomers. The lead candidate, ALZ-101, is being developed as a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Alzinova's proprietary AβCC peptide™ technology enables the development of disease-modifying therapies that target the toxic amyloid beta oligomers involved in the onset and progression of the disease with high precision. Alzheimer's is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases globally, with of the order of 40 million people afflicted today. In addition, the antibody ALZ-201 is in preclinical development, and the ambition is to expand the pipeline further. The company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Corpura info@corpura.se +46 768-532 822. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com .

