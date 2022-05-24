America's Frontier Fund to Convene the Quad Investor Network

ARLINGTON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Frontier Fund ("AFF"), a non-profit deep-tech investment fund, announced today that it will lead the Quad Investor Network (QIN), a new initiative that aims to bring together leading technology investors, executives and founders from four democratic nations to strengthen cooperation and joint investment into emerging technologies and supply chain infrastructure.

Governments participating in the May 24 Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a strategic endeavor between Japan, India, Australia, and the United States, jointly welcomed opportunities to expand capital for critical and emerging technology investments across the Quad.

"To ensure that emerging technologies and supply chains advance democratic values and economic prosperity around the world, the United States must deepen its engagement with allies and partners," said Gilman Louie, CEO and co-founder of America's Frontier Fund. "We can still determine how these technologies impact our future—but only if we act now. The QIN is one critical pathway for jointly developing the emerging technologies that will drive the next wave of global innovation."

The Quad Investor Network will be an independent private consortium of trusted technology leaders from the Quad nations with the aim of identifying and developing bold initiatives to strengthen joint research, development, and investment for foundational technologies, including microelectronics, 5G/6G, quantum, advanced energy and materials, and biotechnology.

"We have an opportunity to harness the talent, capital, and markets of the world's largest democracies to accelerate the path to commercial scale for the technologies of tomorrow," said Jordan Blashek, President and co-founder of America's Frontier Fund. "We look forward to working with many of the Quad nations' most skilled technologists and investors to advance strategic cooperation across India, Japan, Australia, and the United States."

The QIN will be managed by AFF as a critical initiative to develop deep technology capabilities with allies and partners. Led by venture capitalist, and former Commissioner of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, Gilman Louie, AFF is an independent non-profit organization with a bipartisan board of technologists, investors, and national security leaders.

About America's Frontier Fund: America's Frontier Fund ("AFF") is the United States' first deep-tech investment fund focused on securing America's technology leadership for a new era. AFF's team of scientists, investors, and national security experts has a proven track record over four decades of delivering both strategic advantage and outsized investment returns. As a mission-focused non-profit, AFF partners with startups, industry, universities, labs, and governments to invest in the next wave of deep-tech companies and platforms for U.S. and allied advantage.

