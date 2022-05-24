Versapay's Karen Hartsell Featured on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Karen Hartsell, Vice President, Partner and Events Marketing for Versapay, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. This is Hartsell's third nomination on the Women of the Channel list.

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list includes vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions in IT make an impact on the industry every day. By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

In the past year, Hartsell successfully scaled Versapay's channel program by launching the VersaPartner program, building and launching Versapay's first partner portal, and tripling the company's partner program team. In addition, Hartsell introduced a host of regular communications and training programs to engage and enable current partners, rolled out dedicated co-marketing operations to support partners' growth, and leveraged live events to build a robust acquisition pipeline for Versapay's Collaborative Accounts Receivables (AR) Network.

"Versapay is honored to celebrate Karen on this well-deserved recognition," shares Nancy Sansom, Versapay Chief Marketing Officer. "Karen is a driving force behind the design and launch of our fast-growing VersaPartner program. This strategic initiative provides our partners the opportunity to grow their business by helping their customers solve the frustrating and disconnected B2B payment experience in AR."

To date, Hartsell's strategy resulted in the recruitment of nearly 200 Value Added Resellers (VARs) to the VersaPartner program, which provides access to world-class products, resources, and support to help partners drive digital payment adoption, transform accounts receivable teams, and ultimately deliver more value to their customers.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Versapay

Versapay is the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network is the first solution that empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Miami. With 8,000+ clients and 700,000+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Learn more at versapay.com. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

