Is Android Studio an Easy IDE Platform to Launch Applications? GoodFirms Review

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform GoodFirms has revealed a review report on Android Studio, highlighting the core features, pros and cons, and a few top alternatives of the product.

Key Findings of the Android Studio Review:

Android Studio has become the leading IDE for developing native Android app development, powered by JetBrains' Intellij IDEA, replacing Eclipse Android Development Tools (E-ADT). Similarly, Kotlin became the preferred programming language for Android app development, replacing Java in May 2019 .



Android Studio has optimized various functions and features to develop apps for all Android devices, from a flexible Gradle-based build system, fast emulator, GitHub integration, Lint tools, and live edits, to built-in support for the Google Cloud Platform.



Android Studio is completely free to download. You need to pay only $25 when you finally release your application on the Google Play Store.



To efficiently counter the stern competition from Microsoft's Visual Studio and Apple's Xcode, Google is planning to align all the projects with Android Studio platform development. The aim is to simplify app development for OEM and ROM developers.

Android Studio is a free-to-download integrated development environment software. The IntelliJ IDEA platform helps to develop apps with rich user interfaces and ready-to-use templates. "Android Studio provides the fastest possible turnaround on coding, running workflow, and enables developers to add the latest features with ease that enhance productivity and create responsive user-centric apps" says GoodFirms. Google provides an open system allowing developers to easily report the development issues and quickly send feedback.

Android Studio has a built-in preview update mechanism. Google sends the latest notifications regarding the feature updates on Android Studio to all its users through four release channels - Canary, Dev, Beta, and Stable. It can include all the updates and testing of new features or bugs to avoid crashes and other issues.

According to GoodFirms' review report, Android studio has a few downsides, the IDE software is not lightweight, It consumes a lot of memory and RAM, and higher usage of RAM. Developers also faced issues with the multitasking process, the gradle build system is not user-friendly, and they seem to be unsatisfied with the slow emulator.

GoodFirms' final verdict is that Android Visual simplifies the task of developers by offering build automation, dependency management, and customizable build configurations to create Android apps. Due to its intelligent coding tool, enriched layout editors, and supporting the ability of different languages and all major operating systems, it is the most preferred platform in the app development space. To read the complete Android Studio review, click here .

Android Studio's review intends to educate all end-users, business owners, managers, and potential customers about the software's features, benefits, and drawbacks. This extensive research and transparent review aim to find whether this product has the dependability and integrity to build stunning applications.

