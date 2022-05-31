CROSSROADS KITCHEN AND CB | CROSSROADS BURGERS NOW OPEN AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

The first fully plant-based fine-dining restaurant opens on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Crossroads Kitchen and CB | Crossroads Burgers, helmed by plant-based visionary and acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen, officially opened to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28.

Two restaurants are now open at the Strip's newest resort — Crossroads Kitchen, Ronnen's beloved plant-based institution which mirrors the original location in Los Angeles as well as CB|Crossroads Burgers, a new fast-casual, plant-based restaurant. Each bring their distinct dining experiences to the already impressive food and beverage portfolio at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"Our expansion within Resorts World Las Vegas points to the evolving mainstream appeal of plant-based cuisine," said Chef Tal Ronnen, founder of Crossroads Kitchen and author of New York Times Best Seller, The Conscious Cook. "When Crossroads Kitchen first opened in 2013, it was a rarity, the first upscale, entirely plant-based restaurant with a full bar. Now, with our new locations, I'm excited to continue shaping the perception of plant-based dining with Resorts World and serve delicious, refined food that appeals to vegans and flexitarians alike."

Crossroads Kitchen offers guests its signature Mediterranean-inspired dishes in a convivial atmosphere as well as additional specialty menu items exclusive to the Las Vegas location including the Chestnut Foie Gras made with roasted chestnuts and served with a cabernet demi-glace, grilled sourdough, celery leaf, and grapes and Chips and Caviar, waffle chips served with a dollop of Kite Hill sour cream topped opulently with seaweed-based caviar. Off-menu items from the Los Angeles location such as Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Impossible Meatballs and Fettuccine Alfredo provide diners with nostalgic plant-based comfort food.

The 162-seat restaurant features the dark woods, deep red banquettes, dramatic lighting and music the Melrose institution is known for. Iconic photography from artist Neil Zlozower is displayed throughout. The restaurant will also feature bar seating and a private dining room for up to 20 people.

Crossroads Kitchen's casual outpost, CB|Crossroads Burgers, serves the restaurant's custom plant-based sausage with specially crafted in-house casings, burgers, fries and ice cream sundaes from a quick-service counter. Diners have the option to enjoy their meals in the 24-seat venue, or order takeaway for on-the-go convenience and even opt for delivery with menu items arriving directly to their rooms or poolside cabanas through Resorts World's On The Fly service.

With the opening of Crossroads Las Vegas, Chef Ronnen continues to redefine the plant-based culinary landscape he pioneered, creating destination-worthy experiences for locals and travelers alike. The restaurants offer an upscale venue to indulge in a delicious plant-based meal and enamor a diverse range of appetites.

Crossroads Kitchen is now open daily for dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. CB|Crossroads Burgers is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can now book dinner reservations for Crossroads Kitchen via SevenRooms by visiting rwlasvegas.com/dining/crossroads , or calling 702-676-7000.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com .

About Crossroads Kitchen

Located in the heart of Los Angeles since 2013 at the corner of Melrose & Sweetzer Avenues, Crossroads Kitchen is chef Tal Ronnen's refined plant-based restaurant offering a Mediterranean-inspired menu in an elegant setting. Signature dishes include artichoke oysters topped with kelp caviar, Caesar salad with a house dressing, oven-roasted truffle potatoes and spaghetti carbonara. With design elements such as deep red banquettes and dramatic light fixtures, the restaurant's convivial atmosphere welcomes all guests, including vegans, meat enthusiasts, flexitarians and omnivores alike. Crossroads Los Angeles is open daily for dinner, weekday lunch and brunch on the weekends.

