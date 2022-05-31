Humboldt Sawmill Sponsors Design Build Course

Architecture students at Cal Poly State University build with donated redwood lumber

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Sawmill has once again sponsored the Design Build course at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo, California. Instructed by Professor Dale Clifford in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design, the course offers students valuable hands-on experience.

A student works on the prototype outdoor classroom, designed and built primarily with donated redwood lumber from Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC. (PRNewswire)

"Often students in the class have no previous construction experience. Coming to design consensus and building something at full-scale builds competence and confidence in each student. Students and faculty learn conflict resolution, empathy, and that they can accomplish more together than individually," states Professor Clifford.

Humboldt Sawmill donated redwood dimensional lumber for the primary course project, a prototype outdoor classroom that will be exhibited on-campus and later donated to a local elementary school.

Previously, Humboldt Sawmill donated redwood to the Poly Canyon and Camp Natoma student-led projects in the Design Build course instructed by Professor Clifford, as well as for Cal Poly's entry into the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon in 2015 led by Professor Sandy Stannard. The "INhouse" featured a redwood shade screen that was both beautiful and functional in helping keep the structure cool.

Incorporating real-world materials, such as redwood, in design-build applications is important for students in architecture, engineering, and construction management.

"Our college considers hands-on construction a valuable part of the learning process that engenders team-building skills and helps prepare students to creatively contribute to the built environment," states Professor Clifford.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

Completed prototype outdoor classroom at Cal Poly State University built by students in the Design Build course taught by Professor Dale Clifford. (PRNewswire)

Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC manufactures and distributes environmentally certified redwood and Douglas-fir lumber, timbers, and uppers. (PRNewswire)

