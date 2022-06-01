Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Green Bond Offering

LUXEMBOURG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMP") (NYSE:AMBP) has today priced an offering of $600 million 6% Senior Secured Green Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") issued at par.

(PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.) (PRNewswire)

Proceeds from the issuance of the Notes, net of expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the Group's multi-year Business Growth Investments. AMP is to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds for Eligible Green Projects in accordance with Ardagh's Green Financing Framework.

To view this release online and for more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

This release is for information purposes only.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas, with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

The offering of the Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in Member States of the European Economic Area, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

The offering of the Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

The Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. State security laws. Accordingly, the Notes are being offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities referred to in this announcement, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, or an exemption from registration.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

UK MiFIR professionals/COBS ECPs-only/No UK PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in UK.

This press release contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC is David Bourne.

The documentation detailing the investment or investment activity to which this press release relates has not been approved by an authorized person in the United Kingdom and is for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The documentation detailing the investment or investment activity is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.