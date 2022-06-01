BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2022 second quarter earnings on Monday, August 1, 2022 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group's Second Quarter Earnings Results

When: 10:00 AM ET, Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Live Webcast: Brixmor 2Q 2022 Earnings Call under the Investors tab at https://www.brixmor.com

Dial #: 1.877.704.4453 (International: 1.201.389.0920)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Brixmor website at https://www.brixmor.com. A replay of the call can be accessed until midnight ET on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 by dialing 844.512.2921 (International: 412.317.6671); Passcode: 13730173.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 380 retail centers comprise approximately 67 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

