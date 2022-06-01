Day One Beverages, Exclusive CBD Partner of USA Pickleball, Announces Sponsorship with Professional Pickleball Family, The Johnson's

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day One Beverages, the sparkling CBD water brand and exclusive CBD partner of USA Pickleball, announces a momentous sponsorship deal with the Johnson's, a family of professional pickleball superstars who have taken the pro pickleball world by storm. The top-ranked family includes Julie Johnson, mother and senior pro pickleball player, and her two pro-pickleball-playing children, JW Johnson and Jorja Johnson.

Johnson Family (PRNewswire)

"Day One is thrilled to be sponsoring world-class athletes in JW, Jorja, and Julie Johnson. The Johnson family embodies what Day One is about; they pursue their best on and off the court and do so while living a healthy lifestyle. For us, it's exciting to see competitors of their caliber use our products day-in and day-out, and we look forward to helping them focus, recover, and continue on their pursuit of excellence," states Chris Clifford, CEO of Day One.

As a family, the Johnson's have dedicated every aspect of their life to mastering the increasingly popular sport with restricted diets, professional off-court strength training, and proper post-game recovery. The family is thrilled to add Day One Beverages to their selective portfolio of sponsors as they're aligned with the brand's authentic mission of providing both pickleball athletes and consumers alike with highly effective and natural post-workout support, recovery, and relief.

"Day One recognizes the needs of Pickleball players of all ages and levels. As people become familiar with the performance of the products the Day One brand will become a mainstay in our sport like it is in our family," says Mother & pro pickleball player, Julie Johnson.

JW Johnson also shares, "Professional Pickleball is a series of one-day events with up to 6 matches per day. Post-match recovery is essential and the reason I incorporate Day One products into my tournament and daily workout routine. When I'm off-court, Day One's products are key in helping me reset and rebalance."

Day One's product line includes a collection of CBD Sparkling Waters that contain 100% natural fruit juice, zero calories, 0% sugar, and 20mg of CBD to deliver hydration, balance, and clarity. Their latest co-branded product launch with USA Pickleball includes an extra-strength CBD Recovery Cream that features 2000 mg of THC-free CBD for increased support with muscle and joint pain recovery and injury assistance, at an affordable cost.

"Earlier this year I was experiencing shoulder pain during a match and my father had me try the DayOne topical cream. I ended up coming back to win the match as well as my first professional APP singles tournament," states Jorja Johnson.

About Day One:

Day One is not a lifestyle, it's a state of mind and appeals to the active, fun-loving, and community oriented. Anyone who drinks or applies Day One can reach their peak performance, no matter what it is they do. The brand loves people of all shapes, sizes, and ages, much like the sport of pickleball, and wants to get you back on the court as soon as possible. Train hard, recover fast, and add Day One to your everyday wellness routine. For additional information and to purchase, please visit DrinkDayOne.com and be sure to follow Day One on Instagram @DrinkDayOne.

About The Johnson Family:

Approachable, sincere, and funny, the Johnsons are a beloved pickleball family that dominates each of their divisions. Julie Johnson has taken home multiple triple crowns in the senior pro circuit, and most recently, JW took home his second Triple Crown at the South Carolina Open and is now #1 in the DUPR World Pickleball Singles rankings. Jorja Johnson, 15 years old, recently won her first professional singles title, defeating veteran Andrea Koop, in the APP Delray Open Finals this past March. They are based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Press Contact:

Day One Beverages (PRNewsfoto/Day One Beverages) (PRNewswire)

