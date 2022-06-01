Demand Generation Provider Activate Marketing Services Acquires Green Leads

Acquisition Accelerates Activate's Full-Funnel Demand-to-Pipeline Demand Generation Services and Adds High-Value Sales Appointment Setting Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate Marketing Services (ACTIVATE), a high-growth provider of demand generation for B2B brands, announced today the acquisition of lead gen and appointment setting firm Green Leads. The acquisition bolsters ACTIVATE's position as a top-tier, preferred demand generation provider by adding Green Lead's proven track record of high-quality lead generation and it's U.S.-based global Sales Development Rep (SDR) and appointment generation resources. Additionally, the acquisition delivers Green Leads additional depth providing fuel for accelerated expansion across all product lines. Both companies have a pristine reputation in serving and engaging Information Technology (IT) and business decision makers.

"Our B2B marketing customers are working more closely than ever before with their sales colleagues to generate qualified new business opportunities," said Martha Schwartz, Co-founder, Co-Chairperson and Chief Growth Officer at ACTIVATE. "The Green Leads team and resources, including its talented team of 50+ global SDRs and proven ability to jump start meaningful prospect conversations, adds a critical capability for our customers – high-value sales engagements."

The ACTIVATE acquisition addresses significant requirement shifts for B2B marketing and sales teams as the B2B buying-selling process evolves. B2B buyers spend 17% of the buying process with traditional company sales reps according to Gartner. With this shift in buyer-sales face time, B2B marketers are playing a much larger role in the entire customer lifecycle, from account identification to lead generation to closed-won business. ACTIVATE's acquisition of Green Leads adds more advanced lead gen capabilities and new appointment generation services to its proven portfolio of full-funnel demand solutions to address these shifts.

"ACTIVATE was an ideal fit for our business and for the B2B marketing and sales teams we collectively serve," said Mike Farrell, CEO of Green Leads. "Coming together, we now provide high-impact demand-to-revenue services through both digital and human interactions that B2B marketing and sales leaders need and expect. Our services complement ACTIVATE's demand-to-pipeline services perfectly. It is a natural fit."

"Green Leads has built a strong and growing business with unique expertise. We are excited to support and expand their growth across the board while at the same time extending our own capabilities. Both our teams and customers will immediately benefit from the expanded, global capabilities," said Ed Grossman, ACTIVATE's Co-founder, Co-chair, and Chief Strategy Officer.

The acquisition is effective immediately. Green Leads will continue to operate as a standalone business while being part of the ACTIVATE solution. The financial terms if the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Activate:

Activate Marketing Services combines deep buyer insights with a content-led marketing methodology to engage prospects and convert them to customers. Through its unique, tested methodology Activate is able to accelerate the buying process for its clients. Activate is part of the Next Fifteen Communications Group plc. family of companies.

About Green Leads:

Since 2007, Green Leads has generated more than 75,000 new deals for its clients with inbound and outbound strategies to deliver pay-for-performance: Ideal Customer Profile leads (ICPs), Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs), Highly Qualified Leads (HQLs) and Sales Qualified Leads (SQLs, or appointments) as well as Outsourced SDR/BDR services. These services can be purchased individually or as a subscription service model.

