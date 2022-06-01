Goulston & Storrs Attorney Cecilia Gordon Named a "Northeast Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Cecilia Gordon, a director at the firm and co-chair of the firm's Hospitality and Recreation Industry Group, has been named a "Northeast Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer for her visionary work advising hospitality industry clients regarding investment in and management of hotel and resort properties across the country.

Gordon is known for her innovative approach to helping clients around the world invest in and operate hotels and resorts in the U.S. – from bringing transformative projects to fruition to guiding investors new to the industry. She has deep experience handling all kinds of acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture arrangements, franchise agreements and management agreements with leading hospitality industry brand names.

Beyond her high-profile hospitality and recreation practice, Gordon has a broad-based real estate practice representing real estate owners and operators involved in a wide range of property acquisitions and dispositions, finance, and development projects. She has particularly strong experience in creating optimal structures for joint ventures and counseling clients looking to partner with others in the development and ownership of multifamily properties, office buildings, and senior living developments.

In addition to her practice group leadership role, Gordon serves on numerous committees at Goulston & Storrs, including the Finance Committee and Strategic Growth Committee. She received her J.D. from New York University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Harvard University.

