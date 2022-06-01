NASA Administrator to Launch Artemis Learning Lunchbox Initiative

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is helping kick off a new initiative to deliver food and hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math kits, called Learning Lunchboxes, in Orlando at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 3.

The lunchboxes are aimed at inspiring and educating youth and families about NASA's upcoming Artemis missions, which includes landing the first woman and person of color on the Moon and helping prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank, JoAnn Newman, president and CEO of the Orlando Science Center, and Pastor Howard C. Harrison Jr. also are helping kick-off the initiative.

The event will take place at New Beginnings Church – The Gathering Place at 8287 Curry Ford Road in Orlando and is open to media. Nelson and COSI leadership will be available to answer questions.

The NASA Artemis Learning Lunchbox is made possible through NASA's Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) program. NASA Learning Lunchboxes provide five space-focused learning activities that showcase the diversity of STEM at NASA. COSI will distribute 30,000 NASA Learning Lunchboxes at local food banks across the country to help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds. This innovative, community-based model will bring together other science centers and museums, afterschool providers, and community leaders to highlight the importance of STEM. This project also includes digital extension resources.

NASA, COSI, and the U.S. Department of State recently showcased the NASA Learning Lunchboxes at the World Fair in Dubai to as an example of American innovation and efforts to educate the next generation.

