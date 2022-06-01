- Plant-Based Charcoal Grilled Barbecue Menu Item in Well-known LA K-BBQ Restaurant.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a brand-new opportunity to try out a wholly plant-based version of popular LA restaurant Jeong Yuk Jeom's cuisine. UNLIMEAT announced a partnership with the restaurant on the 23rd of May and will be providing them with UNLIMEAT plant-based meat for use in several new dishes.

UNLIMEAT Launches Plant-based Menu at Premium K-BBQ Restaurant in the USA (PRNewswire)

The most impressive dish is certainly the 'UNLIMEAT Gui', which is grilled directly over charcoal, just like real K-BBQ. Three other plant-based versions of popular Korean dishes are also being offered, including plant-based dumplings, plant-based tteok-galbi (sweet minced grilled rib), and japchae (sweet potato starch noodles stir fried with vegetables and plant-based meat). UNLIMEAT Gui, which is pre-seasoned plant-based meat grilled by servers directly over charcoal at customers' tables, has been receiving rave reviews in the local market.

(PRNewsfoto/UNLIMEAT) (PRNewswire)

Jeong Yuk Jeom, which has previously been featured in the Michelin Guide, is a premium restaurant known for its modern interior and specialized dishes, such as dry-aged ribs. Jeong Yuk Jeom means 'butcher shop' in Korean. The restaurant's owner and founder remarked, "Ten to twenty percent of the people who come to the restaurant are vegetarians. We couldn't offer them many choices before, so I'm glad we have these new dishes. We've been looking for a plant-based meat that can be grilled for over a year now, and now we've finally found one."

UNLIMEAT plant-based Korean BBQ is a wholly plant-based product with a flavor and texture very similar to beef. It's made using a kind of textured soybean protein produced using proprietary technology. UNLIMEAT's product is unique compared to other brands, which typically come in patty and sausage form, as it was developed specifically for grilling and can be used in a wide variety of cuisines by adding various sauces.

The percentage of vegetarians and those who prefer vegetarian dishes reached 10% of the total population as of 2022. The size of the alternative meat market in the United States has ballooned to 1 billion dollars, making it the largest market for alternative food in the world. A significant portion of these consumers are flexitarian, meaning they are trying to reduce meat consumption for health, the environmental, and/or animal welfare reasons.

UNLIMEAT is planning to expand its sale of alternative meat to the American market with the launch of additional restaurant partnerships. Additionally, on June 7th, two flavors of its plant-based jerky will launch in the US. During the product's Korean domestic launch it completely sold out. The product's introduction to the US market will begin with a Kickstarter, then will proceed to online channels like Amazon and GTFO, a leading vegan shopping mall.

For more information, contact: Jei Oh yj.oh@unlimeat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UNLIMEAT