Paley Center Salutes LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television

Paley's 2022 Pride Month events spotlight legendary icons, influential programs, and extraordinary moments that have shaped LGBTQ+ representation on television

Special PaleyLive Event Featuring the Cast and Creative Team of Queer as Folk on June 7

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media celebrates Pride Month with its dynamic and interactive Salute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television, from June 2 to June 26, 2022. The exhibit and screenings spotlight the creative contributions of legendary icons, influential programs, and extraordinary moments that have shaped LGBTQ+ representation in our culture.

"The Paley Center is honored to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the LGBTQ+ community through the lens of television," said the Paley Center President and CEO Maureen Reidy. "Throughout Pride month, we will trace the evolution of LGBTQ+ portrayals on television, explore breakthrough moments, and salute the enduring achievements of LGBTQ+ artists and innovators who have made groundbreaking contributions to media."

Paley Center's Salute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television highlights LGBTQ+ achievements in five areas: televised drama, news/talk/documentary, comedy, music/variety, and sports. The exhibit salutes such pioneering programs as That Certain Summer, now celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, as well as All in the Family and Tales of the City. The programming features storytellers Greg Berlanti, Ilene Chaiken, Lee Daniels, and Ryan Murphy; influential creative talents like Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Hayes and other notable figures from sports, journalism, music, politics, and culture.

On Tuesday, June 7 at 6:30 pm, the Paley Center presents a preview screening and conversation of Peacock's Queer as Folk. A vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series, Queer as Folk explores a diverse group of New Orleans friends and the tragedy that transforms their lives. Following the screening, creator/executive producer/writer/director Stephen Dunn and executive producer/writer Jaclyn Moore will join stars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Armand Fields on stage for a lively post-screening conversation. (The screening is rated TV-MA and is suggested for mature audiences.). Admission is free for this event thanks to Peacock's generous support.

Paley's Pride Month celebration will also include family activities, special events, and interactive trivia. The Paley Center invites its members to the exhibit's opening cocktail reception on June 2 and offers pre-ordering of tickets to the Queer As Folk free event here. Paley Center's Salute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television runs from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 26, 2022.

