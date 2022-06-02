Roseman University College of Nursing adds Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program

HENDERSON, Nev., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Nursing at Roseman University of Health Sciences has launched a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree program as the University continues to add in-demand degrees that bolster local, regional, and national healthcare systems and infrastructures.

Roseman's 23-month full-time, asynchronous online DNP program builds on the traditional MSN-FNP education received as an advanced practice registered nurse, with curriculum focused on evidenced-based care, quality improvement, safety, informatics, ethics, systems leadership, and access to care for populations. Roseman began accepting applications on June 1 for its inaugural cohort scheduled to start in January 2023. The program will be offered with starts in January and July.



"Today, nurses have an increasing role in patient care, as well as improving delivery systems and outcomes, that require the highest level of clinical and leadership education," said Roseman University College of Nursing Dean Brian Oxhorn, BSN, MSN, PhD. "Graduates of Roseman's DNP program will be prepared to be leaders, assuring the delivery of safe and quality healthcare."

Roseman's program comes as there is a push to move the current level of preparation necessary for advanced nursing practice from the master's degree to the doctorate-level by 2025, resulting in an increasing demand for nurses with DNP degrees. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), "employers are quickly recognizing the unique contribution these expert nurses are making in the practice arena, and the demand for DNP-prepared nurses continues to grow."

The addition of the DNP program builds on the Roseman's current Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) programs to offer a seamless path to the DNP for students in all stages of their nursing careers.

About Roseman University of Health Sciences

Founded in Henderson, Nevada in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning training the next generation of undergraduate and graduate level health care professionals that serve, collaborate, and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin (Las Vegas), Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, offering an Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics/MBA residency and Doctor of Dental Medicine program; College of Pharmacy, offering a Doctor of Pharmacy and Professional Continuing Education; College of Nursing, offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nurse Practice; and College of Graduate Studies offering a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. Roseman University of Health Sciences will also offer a Doctor of Medicine through its College of Medicine once it becomes accredited. More than 7,000 Roseman graduates are caring for patients, conducting research, and engaged in public health and policy in Nevada, Utah and across the country. Roseman University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. www.roseman.edu.

