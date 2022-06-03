Johnson & Starr Celebrates Saving 100 Homes

Property tax lender closes its 100th property tax loan

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Starr, a Texas-based property tax lender, announced today that it has provided its 100th property tax loan since the company's inception just months ago.

Every year, more than 300,000 Texas property owners fall delinquent on their property tax bills. Property taxes that go delinquent in Texas are subject to additional interest and penalty fees and can result in foreclosure.

"Delinquent payments end up costing people a fortune," said Nikolaos Stavros, CEO. "Our goal at Johnson & Starr is to help relieve the stress of burdensome past-due property tax bills and to ultimately keep Texans in their homes."

Carey Dellandre is one client that says Johnson and Starr helped save her home. "After a cancer diagnosis and divorce left me late on a payment, the state wanted to take my home," said Carey. "That's when I found Johnson and Starr. They gave me affordable and flexible options and I couldn't be more grateful for their help in saving the home where I raise my children."

"Closing our 100th loan is a testament to the fact that Texans welcome our flexible and honest approach to property tax lending, which can be hard to find with traditional lenders", says Andy Cahill, President.

Johnson & Starr's philosophy of doing what is right for the customer using innovative approaches extends to partners as well, and company leadership welcomes conversations about partnership opportunities. For more information, please contact Nik Stavros at (737) 295-4316.

About Johnson & Starr

Johnson & Starr proudly serves Texas and Texans by providing property tax loans that save homes. Johnson & Starr is dedicated to Texas homeowners and provides services to a variety of commercial property tax clients as well. Founded by experienced property tax experts with a passion for providing peace of mind, Johnson & Starr brings personalized service and compassion to the market. Johnson & Starr is regulated by the state of Texas.



