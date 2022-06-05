Vection Technologies Announces Metaverse Integration for Webex Meetings at Cisco LIVE 2022

News Summary:

Vection Technologies is bringing its virtual worlds creation capabilities to Webex Meetings

Webex-first solution will be previewed at Cisco Live! in Las Vegas June 12-16

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vection Technologies is collaborating with Webex by Cisco to make meetings' content immersive and bring products to life, revolutionizing traditional hybrid work tools.

In today's hybrid work world, companies and businesses want the ability to empower remote collaboration by making meetings more natural and intuitive than in real-life. The combination of Vection Technologies' virtual worlds creation capabilities and Webex by Cisco's collaboration tools, brings together the best of both worlds, making it possible to deliver next-generation immersive collaboration tools for the workforce of the future.

Webex's Embedded Apps Framework expands Webex meetings in the metaverse, through this first-of-its-kind integration. This means that users can now engage with meeting participants in a whole new way to bring content to life, in one-click inside of Webex.

Watch the teaser video here: https://youtu.be/g5B428myNVw

Webex by Cisco is a market leader in enterprise video conferencing and collaboration, solutions. Vection Technologies is a leading provider of 3D and virtual reality (VR) solutions for enterprises.

This Webex-first solution will be available for preview at Cisco Live! in Las Vegas from June 12 to 16, at booth CL10-K, inside the Collaboration Village.

Register now at: https://www.ciscolive.com/global.html?zid=pp

About Vection Technologies

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1.

For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com

