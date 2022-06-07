CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON JULY 26, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update for the 2022 third quarter to date.

A press release with second quarter 2022 financial results will be issued at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Participants can join the conference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 8631266. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 8631266.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com and registration is available at https://app.webinar.net/leVDm9BxB4o. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

