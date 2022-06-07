Sands Extends its Partnership with The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada

Sands Cares 2022 funding continues support for the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center; provides capacity-building investment to upgrade The Center's events center

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced Sands Cares funding of just over $142,000 for The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada (The Center), extending the company's partnership with Southern Nevada's leading nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQ+ community.

The Center has been a vital part of Las Vegas for more than 25 years, offering inclusive, life-enriching programs, events, education and support groups for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies of the community. The Center serves as the hub for an array of essential resources and care, including food and meal delivery, physical and mental health care services, and community advocacy.

Sands' contributions will support two important capacity-building initiatives to help The Center expand services, while generating recurring revenue to sustainably fund programs: continued support for the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center with funding for a new exam room and counseling rooms to accommodate growing demand for services, and an investment for renovation of The Center's events center.

These contributions continue the capacity-building focus of the Sands Cares partnership with The Center by helping transition the Cooper health center into a full-service medical clinic on the path toward becoming a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in 2023, and enabling The Center to upgrade the events center to deliver enhanced offerings that provide revenue-generating income through special events and rental fees.

With six different rooms and space for up to 600 people, the events center is home to a variety of The Center's offerings, including health education programs, support and advocacy group meetings, as well as rental events and celebrations such as weddings, concerts and theatrical productions.

"Sands continues to be a dedicated partner in helping us realize our strategic vision to better serve the LGBTQ+ community by investing in initiatives that support our long-term sustainability and deliver critical resources to support our mission," said John Waldron, CEO of The Center. "The Sands Cares funding helps us provide life-saving resources to positively impact the lives of people in crisis, victims of crime and individuals seeking medical assistance in a safe and supportive environment, as well as deliver affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community."

The 2022 Sands Cares funding continues the partnership established in 2021, in which Sands helped close out phase one of The Center's capital campaign to expand the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center in downtown Las Vegas. Funding enabled The Center to advance plans to provide full onsite health and wellness care for LGBTQ+ and low-income downtown residents, while supporting the organization's long-term goal of generating recurring revenue through the clinic to sustain its LGBTQ+ programming in Southern Nevada. Through Sands Cares and other community funding, the health center was able to increase patient service days to six from four in 2021, while expanding its offerings to include treatment for individuals unable to pay for services, outreach activities for communities most vulnerable to HIV infection, education programs for people living with HIV, prevention collateral to inform at-risk communities, and medical supplies used to treat conditions related to sexual health.

"The progress The Center has made with the health center over the past year has been remarkable, which gave us strong confidence in expanding our support to include the events center as another capacity-building focus of our partnership," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility for the company. "The health center and the events center are two key assets that both serve the LGBTQ+ community and ensure the long-term sustainability of The Center. We look forward to seeing their continued progress in these endeavors."

As part of Pride Month in June, Sands is collaborating with The Center on events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, including the organization's annual PrEP Rally that helps educate the community in HIV prevention and other resources for harm reduction. The Center is offering Pride month activities and events throughout the month of June and interested community members can join by visiting http://thecenterlv.org, or by calling 702.733.9800.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America and recognition as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About The LGBTQ+ Community Center of Southern Nevada

For more than 25 years, The Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQIA+ individuals and those who are underserved in Nevada. We function as the heart and home of the LGBTQIA+ community by making connections, delivering programs, and providing a safe space for health and wellness, social services, arts and culture, advocacy, and community building. Ongoing Center programs support LGBTQIA+ youth, adults, families, seniors, vets, people with disabilities, those living with HIV, and underserved populations. Additionally, we are proud to offer the Center Advocacy Network, the first nationally accredited program of its kind, focusing on LGBTQIA+ issues for victim advocacy. For more information on how The Center empowers everyone to thrive in Nevada, please visit The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada.

