The Voice of the Martyrs Recognizes John Chau for 2022 Day of the Christian Martyr

"Deluded idiot."

"Adventure bro."

"Dumb American."

These were just a few of the pejoratives used to describe 26-year-old American missionary John Chau after he was killed in late 2018 attempting to reach the "most isolated tribe on the planet" with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

On June 29 , the Day of the Christian Martyr, VOM will honor Chau's example by adding his name to the Martyr's Memorial.

Indian authorities called Chau's evangelistic efforts to the unreached Sentinelese tribe on North Sentinel Island, a "misplaced adventure in a highly restricted area."

But a closer look reveals Chau's Christ-like compassion, extensive training and preparation, and clear-headed conviction of his calling to the Sentinelese people.

"Every decision John Chau made–for nine years–was made with an eye toward landing on that beach," said VOM Radio Host Todd Nettleton. "He counted the cost to answer Christ's call. He was mocked and ridiculed, not only by the press and the secular world, but also by fellow followers of Christ."

This year on the Day of the Christian Martyr, June 29, The Voice of the Martyrs will honor Chau's obedient and brave example by adding his name to the Martyr's Memorial located at the ministry headquarters in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

According to church tradition, June 29 marks the anniversary of the Apostle Paul's beheading in Rome. On this important date in church history, Christians around the world commemorate the lives of countless believers like Chau who gave their lives for Christ.

"What is it worth to us, each of us as followers of Christ, to see people come to know Jesus? What price is too high? That's the question that John Chau's life, and Day of the Christian Martyr, inspire us to ask," said Nettleton.

"I am personally thrilled more people are going to know John's story–the true story–because of this year's DOCM resources," said Nettleton. "My prayer is that God uses John's example to inspire many more Christians to obey Christ's call to spread His love to every tribe, tongue and nation–and to the people we live next door to or work with each day."

To help churches and believers participate in Day of the Christian Martyr, VOM has developed a free digital resource kit . This free download includes:

a powerful video testimony,

questions for reflecting on Chau's sacrifice,

a sermon outline,

a church bulletin insert,

and guided prayer slides.

Read Chau's full story online at https://www.persecution.com/stories/john-chau/ .

