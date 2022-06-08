CULT-FAVORITE OLIVE OIL BRAND GRAZA TO HIT WHOLE FOODS SHELVES THIS SUMMER

Always Fresh and Never Blended, Graza's First-to-Market Squeeze Bottles Will Be Available in Whole Foods Stores Throughout the Northeast and Southern Pacific

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graza , the widely acclaimed single-origin extra virgin olive oil brand that launched direct-to-consumer in January 2022, today announced its launch into 116 Whole Foods stores throughout the Northeast and Southern Pacific beginning this month. The expansion into Whole Foods comes on the heels of Graza's April 2022 debut at major retailers via Foxtrot stores across the country.

n/a (PRNewsfoto/Graza) (PRNewswire)

Using Picual olives from Andalusia, Spain, a prosperous agricultural region, Graza delivers an extra virgin olive oil that's always fresh, extra nutritious and never blended. The brand launched with two products in proprietary first-to-market squeeze bottles, Sizzle and Drizzle, and has quickly become a favorite of chefs, home cooks, and kitchen novices alike.

"After selling out on our online store numerous times, the first within 24 hours of launching, we are thrilled to offer Whole Foods shoppers another opportunity to get their hands on Graza," said Andrew Benin, CEO and Co-Founder of Graza. "Whole Foods is a valued and integral piece of our retail expansion plan, and we cannot wait until Graza is available in more brick and mortar retailers throughout the country."

Additional product details include:

Drizzle: Harvested during the first week of October, these olives produce a super flavorful, punchy oil packed with polyphenols and antioxidants. Best consumed raw for an optimal experience and can be drizzled on anything – think pasta, salads, or avocado toast. Available in 16.9 FL OZ for $20 .

Sizzle: Sizzle is harvested at peak season in December when the olives begin their shift from green into a beautiful purple and green color, yielding a greater amount of oil. Extremely flavorful on its own, but a workhouse that works best in high levels of heat. Great for searing, roasting, and frying. Available in 25.3 FL OZ for $15 .

The smaller bottle of finishing oil comes in at $20, while the larger, more versatile bottle of cooking oil is $15. Both products come from the same tree and olive varietal, but the differing harvest times yield distinctive oils that serve diverse purposes. Graza believes in having both products readily available in the kitchen, and keeps the prices top of mind to ensure the masses have access to both bottles for less than leading competitors.

Drizzle and Sizzle can be purchased at www.graza.co , Foxtrot stores, and Whole Foods, with additional retailers to follow. To learn more about Graza, please visit www.graza.co or follow their journey on Instagram @getgraza.com .

About Graza:

Graza makes top-notch, super-fresh, extra virgin olive oil more accessible, affordable, and easier to use. Using Picual olives from Spain, Graza produces high quality olive oil that's never blended, always fresh, and tastes delicious. Unlike other brands in the market that are either prohibitively expensive, or low quality and blended, Graza is committed to providing exceptional olive oil at an accessible price point. Graza believes that olive oil and simple ingredients can make any dish wonderful, and seeks to embrace the imperfect nature of cooking to help people find more confidence and joy in the kitchen. First of its kind, Graza launched with two product lines: Drizzle and Sizzle, available in proprietary squeeze bottles and inspired by the tools of our favorite chefs. To learn more about Graza, please visit www.graza.co or follow on Instagram ( @getgraza ).

Media Contact

Nicole Greco

graza@powerdigitalmarketinginc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graza