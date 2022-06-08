PowerPay Announces Hiring of Chris Klemick to Lead Healthcare Division and Drive Growth in Elective Healthcare Lending

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay, a financial technology company that provides consumer lending for home improvements, solar and elective healthcare, is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Klemick as Head of the Healthcare lending division.

Chris, a healthcare sales and finance executive brings more than twenty years of leadership and enterprise sales. Most recently, Chris was the Director of Strategic Channels and Partnerships at Ally Lending, a division of Ally Bank. He focused on cultivating and managing enterprise-level relationships and identifying and implementing lending platform partnerships to grow and achieve healthcare sales objectives. For the past two and a half years, Chris served as Head of Healthcare Sales and managed a sales team that originated over one billion dollars in healthcare loans.

Based in Philadelphia, Chris will be responsible for growing PowerPay's healthcare brand across the U.S. His employment comes at a critical time, as PowerPay recently entered the patient financing marketplace with no merchant fee and promotional programs in audiology, dentistry, cosmetics, medical spa, fertility, and veterinary.

Michael Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay: "We are excited to have Chris join PowerPay. He has tremendous experience in the elective healthcare vertical and brings a wide network of partners, affiliates, and merchant opportunities to us. Chris is the right person to help us deliver our disruptive no fee and promotional lending programs to an industry in need of change."

About PowerPay

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed over $1 billion in loans since its inception. www.getpowerpay.com.

PowerPay's healthcare financing enables medical professionals to offer their patients loans of up to $60,000 with rates from 1.99% and terms from 3 months to 6 years. The company's proprietary loan origination technology platform simplifies financing for both patients and medical professionals and merchants.

