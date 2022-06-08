VivSoft Awarded Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) $90 Million SHARE BPA Contract Vehicle

BRAMBLETON, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VivSoft, a productized services company focused on solving complex problems in the public sector using emerging and open technologies, is excited to announce that it has been awarded a prime contract by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under its Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise (SHARE) BPA with a five-year period of performance and a $90 million ceiling.

Through SHARE, HHS is seeking new ways to enhance data analytics and create actionable insights related to COVID-19 and future pandemics. VivSoft successfully proposed its ENBUILD accelerator to support Data Governance, Data Management, Analytics, and Machine Learning automation and visualizations in SHARE. Built on open-source technologies, ENBUILD automates Data and MLOps lifecycle management capabilities to facilitate the development, testing, evaluation, and categorization of performance metrics to provide faster insights through continuous feedback.

Under SHARE, VivSoft will work with HHS and its Operating Divisions to integrate ENBUILD into federal pandemic response operations and equip decision-makers with open, cloud-agnostic, cost-effective, timely, and data-driven solutions. VivSoft will support services that include IT management and governance, business process analysis, solution architecture and design, application development and configuration, implementation, release and enterprise environment management, and maintenance services.

Navin Gunalan, the CEO of VivSoft, stated, "We are proud to be the only small business amongst the three prime contractors to be awarded the HHS SHARE BPA. We applaud the vision of HHS acquisition and technology leaders to move towards an open-source DevSecOps / MLOps ecosystem."

About VivSoft:

VivSoft Technologies LLC, a certified 8(a) Small Business based in Brambleton, VA, is dedicated to solving complex problems across the federal space, helping agencies embrace automation and other emerging technologies to succeed sooner. As a successful participant in DoD's Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR), VivSoft has successfully transitioned it's ENBUILD DevSecOps Accelerator prototype (Phase I) to enterprise-scale (SBIR Phase III). VivSoft's key accomplishments under the SBIR Program include vital contributions to the open-source US Air Force's Platform One offerings and accelerating DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) adoption within regulated federal agencies. VivSoft is also supporting Air Force's Level UP Software Factory, which supports USAF's Data Science and Engineering efforts. Additionally, VivSoft has prime contract work at FDIC, FDA, DLA, and the State of Maryland.

