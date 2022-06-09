EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference at 6:40 a.m. Central time (7:40 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, June 22. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

