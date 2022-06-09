OSL Digital Securities and Interactive Brokers Sign Agreement, OSL to Provide Exclusive Virtual Asset Services for Interactive Brokers in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Digital Securities, the world's first Type 1 and 7 Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed digital asset brokerage and trading platform for professional investors, and a subsidiary of BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), and Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced today the appointment of OSL Digital Securities to provide exclusive virtual asset dealing services for Interactive Brokers in Hong Kong.

A significant milestone in the evolution of the Hong Kong digital asset markets, the agreement represents the first collaboration between one of the largest SFC-regulated online brokers serving Hong Kong professional investors and an SFC-licensed institutional digital asset brokerage and exchange. Upon go-live, Interactive Brokers will offer virtual asset dealing services directly to its professional investor trading clients in Hong Kong, powered by OSL.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the SFC issued a joint circular on 28 January 2022, which for the first time allowed registered institutions and licensed corporations to provide digital asset investment services by partnering only with SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms.

"OSL is a global leader in regulatory compliant digital asset trading and custody and we're thrilled to work with Interactive Brokers," said OSL CEO Wayne Trench. "Hong Kong has one of the world's highest concentrations of institutional and professional investors, as well as a clear regulatory regime around digital assets, making it the ideal location for this landmark arrangement as digital assets continue to be integrated into the global financial services ecosystem."

"Investors worldwide are rallying to digital asset markets, and the collaboration with OSL comes at a key moment in the development of the regulated digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong," said David Friedland, Head of APAC at Interactive Brokers. "As investors seek reliable counterparties with which to transact, we are excited to work with a company like OSL, that has the industry expertise to help us meet the growing needs of our client base in this region."

With the OSL-Interactive Brokers initiative, the joint HKMA-SFC circular is proving to be a critical tool that is creating a more competitive and robust digital asset market in Hong Kong, and is likely to accelerate the development and acceptance of regulated digital assets in Asia and globally.

About OSL and BC Technology Group

BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863) is Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company. It is the parent company of OSL, the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing brokerage, custody, exchange and software-as-a-service (SaaS) for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting standards for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com .

About Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited

Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited and its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

