TALENT, TECH, AND TRADE REVEALED AS THE KEY DRIVERS FOR MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, NEW RESEARCH FROM EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND SHOWS

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new M&A report launched today by global law firm Eversheds Sutherland – Putting the pieces into place: The next drivers of strategic M&A – 70% of global business leaders view the "triarchy" of talent, technology, and trade as core to their future M&A business strategy.

Talent: 72% of business leaders see talent retention and acquisition as important in their organizations' business strategy over the next year. Three in five (62%) also believe the "Great Resignation" is acting as a catalyst for M&A as the battle for talent continues.

Technology continues to drive organizations' business strategies, with almost 80% of business leaders seeking to improve their cyber security and three-quarters seeking digital transformation. M&A is seen as a rapid way to absorb new technology and expertise, with 74% saying M&A was important in bridging technology gaps.

Trade: Impacted by supply chain disruption and trade sanctions, 68% of business leaders say that increasing supply chain resilience will be a strategic M&A priority over the next year. 72% of business leaders also see increasing supply chain resilience as important to their organization's business strategy over the next year.

The global Eversheds Sutherland study is based on opinion research conducted in early 2022 amongst 1,200 business leaders and across 16 markets around the world. Respondants from a wide range of sectors provided both a detailed and expansive global view. In April 2022, a supplementary piece of research amongst 75 business leaders provided insight into how the ongoing invasion of Ukraine is impacting M&A activity.

Eric Knai, Partner and Head of International M&A at Eversheds Sutherland, says: "We are delighted to launch our report Putting the pieces into place: The next drivers of strategic M&A to the market. After a turbulent few years in the wider business landscape, and the conflict in Ukraine, the rapidly changing economy has prompted leaders to reflect on how to best position their organizations for the future. Our research revealed that the majority of business leaders see talent, technology and trade as the main factors impacting the M&A landscape."

Robert Copps, Partner and head of US M&A at Eversheds Sutherland, says: "A number of factors are impacting the M&A landscape, including the invasion of Ukraine, inflation and rising energy prices, rising interest rates, stock market turbulence and the ongoing effects of the global pandemic. Notwithstanding these challenges, the study shows that organizations continue to face the same urgent strategic gaps that need to be bridged in order to grow and that they will continue to seek to bridge those gaps through M&A."

