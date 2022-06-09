Walker & Dunlop Expands Affordable Lending Team to Nashville

BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has continued the expansion of its affordable housing finance team with the addition of Senior Director Ryan Smith and Associate Director Betsy Blau. Based in Walker & Dunlop's Nashville, Tennessee office, the team is focused on growing the firm's financing of affordable multifamily properties.

"Ryan and Betsy have played significant roles in the affordable housing industry and will bring significant value to our team," said John Ducey, Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer of Walker & Dunlop's affordable lending group. "We are very focused on expanding Walker & Dunlop's affordable housing debt and equity offerings, as evidenced by our acquisition of Alliant Capital in 2021. We're thrilled to continue growing the team with skilled hires like Ryan and Betsy."

"We are thrilled to join Walker & Dunlop's growing affordable housing finance team," commented Mr. Smith. "The firm has incredibly talented bankers and brokers, a well-known and respected brand, as well as some of the most advanced technology in the commercial real estate industry. We look forward to contributing to the firm's ambitious goal of originating $60 billion of affordable and workforce housing volume by 2025."

Bringing nearly 30 years of combined experience, Smith and Blau join Walker & Dunlop from Colliers Mortgage (formerly Dougherty Mortgage). Over the past decade, the team has provided financing for more than $2.5 billion worth of commercial real estate assets, including conventional multifamily and affordable housing properties.

Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, has been a major player in affordable housing finance for years. The firm joined forces with Alliant Capital, the 6th largest LIHTC syndicator in the United States, and provides affordable housing debt and equity to meet all of its client needs. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's Drive to 2025 commitment to affordable and workforce housing, read our ESG Report.

