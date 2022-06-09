WEL Companies to Partner with E-SMART to Improve Fleet Safety

WEL Companies adopts E-SMART Active Speed Management technology

INDIANAPOLIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEL Companies, an industry leader in transportation solutions, and E-SMART, a leading ADAS/ISA provider, announced today a new partnership to bring E-SMART technology to WEL's fleet of more than 450 trucks. E-SMART's active, real time speed control decreases speeding events by more than 90%.

"The implementation of E-SMART has made an immediate, measurable, impact on our fleet. It has resulted in fewer speed violations and already aided in low bridge avoidance." Gerry Pitt, IT Director at WEL Companies

E-SMART uses advanced positioning technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed. E-SMART also leverages this technology for low bridge collision avoidance, active geofencing and remote vehicle immobilization. Leading fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related accidents, infringements, and a significantly improved CSA scores.

"We are proud to partner with WEL Companies. The management is a remarkably involved and passionate. WEL's focus on safety through emerging technology makes this partnership a perfect fit. The E-SMART solution will help them accomplish their goals of zero accident.'' said Mathieu Boivin, CEO at E-SMART.

The WEL fleet is scheduled to be fully deployed by August 2022.

ABOUT WEL COMPANIES

Founded in 1975, WEL Companies is headquartered in Wisconsin and is an industry-leading refrigerated transportation and warehousing business. WEL provides service to some of the largest companies in the food, beverage, and dairy industries.

https://www.welcompanies.com/

ABOUT E-SMART

E-SMART develops and manufactures innovative ADAS solutions for fleet vehicles. Located in Indianapolis, IN, E-SMART sets new safety standards with Intelligent Speed Adaptation. Along with its other safety features, namely, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Active Geofencing, Remote Vehicle Immobilization, and Telematics Integration, E-SMART leads the way in reducing the number of collisions on our roadways. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com .

Media contact: Callie Myers, cmyers@esmartcontrol.com

