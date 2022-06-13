Onkos Surgical Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the JTS Extendible Prosthesis

Company expands musculoskeletal oncology portfolio with device to treat pediatric bone cancer

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc., a rapidly growing, leading innovator of solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Stryker to acquire the Juvenile Tumour System (JTS). The system enables limb stabilization and growth in pediatric patients affected by bone cancers, severe arthropathy, severe trauma, revisions, oncology and malignant diseases.

Onkos is a specialty MedTech company that is focused on developing solutions for surgeons who specialize in musculoskeletal oncology and other complex orthopaedic conditions.

The JTS is a device that allows for non-invasive lengthening of the implant post-surgery over time in a clinical setting. The design eliminates the need for multiple lengthening surgeries, anesthesia, or sedation, and therefore helps reduce the risk of complications and cost associated with limb reconstruction surgery.

"This is a significant day for Onkos Surgical and the musculoskeletal oncology community," said Patrick Treacy, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our 'Why' has always driven us to specifically address the many clinical challenges this community of surgeons and patients face on a daily basis. Pediatric cancer surgery and limb lengthening are complex and challenging procedures, and the JTS extendible prosthesis is a solution in service of this mission. We are committed to being good stewards of the technology. We are proud to collaborate with this dedicated surgeon community and excited to create a bright future for the technology as we continue this meaningful work for pediatric musculoskeletal cancer patients."

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions. With our Precision Orthopaedics solutions, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement a more precise reconstruction. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D anatomic modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com.

