Isofol invites to a live-streamed R&D Event on June 20 at 12.30 CEST

Isofol invites to a live-streamed R&D Event on June 20 at 12.30 CEST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company invites investors, analysts, and media to a live-streamed R&D Event with a subsequent question and answer session on June 20 at 12:30 CEST.

Isofol will shortly present top-line results from the multi-center, global Phase III AGENT study investigating arfolitixorin in combination with 5-FU, oxaliplatin and bevacizumab in advanced, metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The purpose of the event is to provide investors, analysts, and media with a better understanding of the current treatment landscape; medical need for colorectal cancer patients; clinical, regulatory and market access demands; and an update on the AGENT study. Speaking at the R&D Event will be Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius MD, CMO/CSO Roger Tell MD, and Professor Sebastian Stintzing MD, Charité Universitätsmedizin, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Tumor Immunology. The event will be held in English.

Agenda for the R&D Event

The AGENT study - its design, patient population, endpoints, and an update including the current status of the study and upcoming topline results

The medical need for colorectal cancer patients

The current colorectal cancer treatment landscape and the clinical use of current treatments

Clinical, regulatory, and market access demands for introducing new treatments for colorectal cancer

Q&A-session

The event will be livestreamed and can be followed via a link that will be published on Isofol's webpage shortly

Questions can be asked prior to the event by sending an email to info@isofolmedical.com or during the webcast via a chat function. The webcast will also be available on demand on Isofol's corporate website after the event.

Date and time

June 20, 2022, from 12:30-14:00 p.m. CEST

Webcast link

A link to the webcast will be published on Isofol's webpage shortly.

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on June 14, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck & Cie, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15598/3584996/1592475.pdf 20220614_Isofol_Invitation FoU event_June 20, 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Isofol Medical AB (publ)