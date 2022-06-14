King Insurance expands with acquisition of Ellett Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Ellett Insurance ("Ellett").

Founded in 1935, Ellett Insurance is headquartered in Gainesville, FL and provides commercial and personal lines insurance, as well as life, disability, long-term care insurance, and employee benefits coverage to its clients.

Ellett Insurance owners, Ed & Marcia Ellett said, "King Insurance is the ideal partner for our agency. King offers us the opportunity to maintain our values and culture, while enhancing our ability to serve our clients."

"The relationship between King & Ellett goes back many years." said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "We are excited to partner with Ed & Marcia, and further expand our largest office in Gainesville"

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

