ASES National Solar Conference

SOLAR 2022: Energy Transition with Economic Justice

June 21-24, 2022 | Albuquerque, NM + Online

BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome summer at SOLAR 2022 next week in Albuquerque. ASES's 51st annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2022 ! ASES is partnering with their New Mexico Chapter, the New Mexico Solar Energy Association (NMSEA), commemorating 50 years of NMSEA!

The conference, taking place June 21-24 at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, will be a hybrid conference, with both online and in-person attendance options. The conference will feature 50 sessions, workshops, tours, and forums and over 150 live speakers.

ASES Chair Robert Foster welcomes all, "Bienvenidos, please join the American Solar Energy Society at its annual national conference next week in Albuquerque in collaboration with the New Mexico Solar Energy Association. New Mexico has always been a solar leader from the Pueblos passive solar architecture used for thousands of years, to our many solar pioneers and heroes many of whom will be attending. Come learn about cutting edge solar innovations and technologies, as well as participate in our local tours of state of the art solar and energy storage projects. The Solar Fiesta is free and will be open to the public on Friday, June 24th and all are welcome. Nos vemos pronto."

On June 19, there will be a Climate Ride fundraiser/bike ride. There are spots available for these activities and more - but space is limited - so be sure to register soon.

Featured Speaker & Session Highlights:

Tuesday, June 21 - Opening Reception featuring local poets Beata Tsosie Peña , Jimmy Santiago Baca and Hakim Bellamy plus a special presentation from Noam Chomsky.

Wednesday, June 22 - Governments' Role in the Renewable Energy Transformation featuring Michelle Lujan Grisham , New Mexico Governor, Martin Heinrich , United States Senator of. New Mexico , Ron Darnell , Senior Vice President for Public Policy at PNM and Dave Renné , Past President of the International Solar Energy Society.

Thursday, June 23 - Ensuring a Just & Equitable Transformation featuring Shalanda Baker , Secretarial Advisor on Equity and Deputy Director for Energy Justice at the Department of Energy (DOE), Wahleah Johns , Director of the U.S. DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, Jonathan Nez , President of the Navajo Nation and Nicole Sitaraman , Deputy Director Office of Public Participation at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Friday, June 24 - Solar Design, Architecture and the Future of Solar Education featuring Ed Mazria , founder of Architecture 2030, Sandra Begay , Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories, Dan Arvizu , New Mexico State University (NMSU) Chancellor and Gigi Goldman and Hal Aronson co-founders of We Share Solar

All the sessions will be live streamed for viewing in real-time, and available later in a recorded format. The technical sessions include tracks such as Energy Transformation, Economic Justice, and Buildings Innovations. Additionally, the conference will feature ASES Annual Awards Banquet on June 22, NMSEA's 50th anniversary celebration event on June 23, a tour of local Albuquerque solar sites on June 25, NABCEP registered workshops June 23 and 24 and more.

Friday, June 24, will also feature a special Solar Fiesta and EV Show open to the public from 9:00am-3:00pm MDT just outside the Student Union Building (SUB) in the Cornell Mall area of the UNM campus. The event will have vendors from around the Albuquerque area, EVs to check out, live music, solar cookers and more. The event will also have a free Solar 101 Workshop inside the SUB for members of the public to learn more about solar energy. The online schedule for the conference and other details can be found at ases.org/conference .

There will be a variety of networking opportunities available in this year's hybrid format for all attendees. Join ASES online and/or in-person in Albuquerque for the summer solstice at SOLAR 2022! Register online today.

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society