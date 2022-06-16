BDA ACQUIRES DALLAS-BASED IDEA PLANET AS PART OF ONGOING GLOBAL GROWTH PLAN AND CATEGORY EXPANSION STRATEGY

Acquisition Extends BDA's Reach into the Quick Serve Restaurant, Video Game and Entertainment Categories

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including the MLB, The Home Depot and Mercedes Benz, today announced it has completed the acquisition of consumer insight and merchandise innovations agency, Idea Planet.

The acquisition provides Idea Planet with expanded global reach by broadening access to additional sourcing, manufacturing and distribution channels. The combination will allow both companies to grow their strategic merchandise and collectibles programs, while increasing support for new and existing clients through enhanced control of customer strategy, ideation, manufacturing and logistics.

"The entire Idea Planet team has a tremendous skill set in product design and developing innovative, strategy-driven merchandise campaigns that tell brand stories," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and Co-founder of BDA. "The combination of our deep creative and manufacturing resources will bring our ability to deliver merchandise collections, high-end collectibles, and turnkey direct-to-consumer sales channels to world-class levels. If our clients can dream it, we can make it come to life!"

Idea Planet, headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices globally, is led by Mike Flecker, Mike Ableman and Kim Flecker. The company brings a deep roster of client relationships to BDA including globally recognized video game developers, including Ubisoft, Sega, Gearbox, 2K/Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and consumer brand powerhouses such as Chick-Fil-A and Samsung.

"There's a natural synergy between our client rosters, and the acquisition presents an opportunity to leverage our industry's top creative forces to drive growth," said Michael Flecker, President of Idea Planet. "By aligning ourselves with a proven market leader like BDA, we gain access to proven expertise in global manufacturing and logistics. This will enable us to increase our footprint and deliver an even higher level of service to our clients."

For almost 40 years, BDA has led the market in the branded merchandise industry. From turnkey offline and online retailing solutions, high-end collectibles, innovative promotions, and sponsorship and licensing expertise, BDA is one of the world's largest promotional merchandise agencies. With offices in the United Kingdom, France, Manila, Shanghai, Shenzhen, over 40 locations in North America, and a service network around the globe, BDA is the premier choice for enterprise clients looking for a true partner for their branded merchandise.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with almost 40 years of experience, BDA operates over 40 domestic and eight international offices. Clients like Dell, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

About Idea Planet

Idea Planet is a global leader in bringing entertainment, gaming, and brand experiences to life through custom, fan-inspired, physical products that ignite fan passion. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Los Angeles, California and Shenzhen, China, Idea Planet has more than 20 years of experience in strategic insights and product concept, design, engineering, safety & compliance, manufacturing, quality assurance, and logistics. Visit www.ideaplanetlp.com for more information.

