SITA AND ALSTEF GROUP SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH SWIFT DROP

New self-bag drop solution significantly speeds time passengers need to check bags

PARIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SITA today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Alstef Group, an established baggage handling specialist, to launch Swift Drop, a new self-bag drop solution that significantly speeds up the experience of checking your own bag.

The new Swift Drop solution from SITA in collaboration with Alstef Group. (PRNewswire)

Mexico City's brand new Felipe Ángeles International Airport, opened in late March, has become the first airport globally to install 20 Swift Drop units.

The fast, intuitive interface means passengers can quickly check their bags, avoiding long queues at traditional check-in points. This will give passengers more time to spend airside, providing a boost to airports' retail revenues. Passengers simply print their own bag tags without need for assistance and load their baggage directly onto the accessible conveyor.

Part of SITA's awarding-winning Smart Path passenger processing portfolio, Swift Drop is comprised of SITA's TS6 Kiosk and Alstef Group's fully integrated bag processing solution. For airports and airlines, Swift Drop dramatically improves baggage handling from the minute a bag is put on the conveyor belt, identifying overweight and oversized bags in seconds. Advanced camera tag-reading technology ensures baggage will also be processed faster, with an average first-time tag read rate of 95%.

Drew Griffiths, Head of SITA AT AIRPORTS, said: "In airports globally, our Smart Path passenger solution has delivered faster, automated passenger experiences. The partnership with Alstef Group – leveraging their significant baggage handling portfolio – enriches our end-to-end offering with a fast, convenient, and reliable self-bag drop solution. This solution has the added benefit of being easily biometrically enabled."

Philippe Hamon, Sales Director, Airport Solutions, Alstef Group, said: "Taking the stress out of baggage is fundamental to any passenger's journey. Our baggage processing solutions have been successfully implemented in hundreds of airports globally to do exactly that. It is therefore pleasing that we can extend these benefits to the whole passenger journey through our partnership with SITA."

SITA photos available here: http://www.sita.aero/pressroom/image-gallery and videos and info graphics here: http://www.sita.aero/pressroom

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

In 2021, SITA became a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies. In 2022, we announced our commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero Standard.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

About Alstef Group

Alstef Group designs, integrates and supports automated turnkey solutions for the airport, intralogistics and parcel markets. Its mission is to create intelligent solutions that not only meet the needs of its customers, but also provide them with the long-term benefits of a tailor-made automated system that is efficient, scalable and innovative.

With offices across more than 10 countries and with installed systems on all five continents, Alstef Group has around than 800 employees within its three business units: Alstef Automation, BA Systèmes and Glidepath. The group generated revenue of €140 million in 2020.

For further information, go to www.alstefgroup.com

SITA Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SITA