STARTUPSTARTER ANNOUNCES 2022 EQUITY CROWDFUNDING ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP & INVESTMENT CONFERENCE TO DISCOVER THE FUTURE

On-Demand Business Education Platform, StartupStarter, Announces 2nd Annual Flagship Conference, Advisory Board, Oscar-Met Gala-Grammy style (OMG) 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Awards ceremony, and the Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award, in this 3-day hybrid immersive & experiential event.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs, Issuers and Investors around the globe are coming together for the second annual Equity Crowdfunding Week Conference, hosted by StartupStarter , an on-demand business education platform that launched in 2020. Equity Crowdfunding Week is a three-day experiential event showcasing the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets from the US, Canada & Beyond. This completely immersive experience will have a strong focus on issuers actively raising capital & investors seeking the next unicorn, while activating the city of L.A. With the rise of NextGen startups looking to raise capital, Equity Crowdfunding Week provides a unique opportunity to position the industry as a safe haven for retail investors in an increasing financial downturn. The event is designed to increase investment opportunities for issuers, startups looking to learn more about launching an equity crowdfunding campaign and the future of retail investment through Regulation Crowdfunding.

"2022 Equity Crowdfunding week is our answer to the economic downturn as the world is being shaken up, bracing for impact"

The Equity Crowdfunding Week immersive experience includes 3-days of hybrid programming and activations throughout the city of Los Angeles, CA with startup exhibitions across 5 fully immersive domes and will cover 6 industry tracks to include Startups, Cleantech, Real Estate, Cannabis, E-Commerce, & Web3. The Tracks will focus on topics that include The Founder Of Tomorrow, Diversity & Inclusion Investing, The Move to Making the Planet Green, Post Pandemic Commerce, Addressing the Housing Shortage, How Cannabis Is Lighting Up, Collectibles, The Future of Web3, Digital Assets, & much more.

ECW AT NIGHT & Industry Activations bring a unique experience to the conference while celebrating entrepreneurs from day to night. With activations to include a Collectibles & NFT Art Show - Launch Party, private Shabbat dinner hosted by Dalmore Group, a celebration of minority founders and startups in Cleantech. Join ECW At Night as the conference grounds become alive with music artists & DJ showcases, food vendors, cocktail parties hosted by event partners, platforms leading the Equity Crowdfunding Industry, and the 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Awards.

Click here to read full release: www.startupstarter.co/press (sponsors & more)

