ARMM To Host American Tactical Defense MAGLITE® Sponsored Active Shooter School Training Webinar on June 22nd

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMM Inc. (OTCQB: ARMM) (the "Company" or "ARMM") a firearms lifestyle platform focused on Self-Reliance, is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2pm EST / 11am PST, ARMM and American Tactical Defense will be hosting an Active Shooter School Training Live Webinar, at the Maglite Campus in Ontario, California.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/368694002687

Teachers that participate in the Webinar will receive a free copy of the Teachers Pocket Guide to Active Shooter Response, and School Administrators will receive the School Threat Assessment Checklist.

About American Tactical Defense

American Tactical Defense is certified under the Schools A.C.T.™ (Active-Shooter Counter Training). This program is the most advanced training currently provided to schools. Bryan McKenrick, the COO, is a Federal Law Enforcement Instructor who supervises, instructs, trains, and develops all training for over 1,000 Federal Officers four times per year. He wrote the book on Federal active shooter response and training and currently keeps it up to date. Bryan has an extensive history, background and experience in Federal Law Enforcement for the past 24 years. Bryan has always realized his calling in helping people, providing protection and serving our great country, the United States of America. He served in an Operational capacity for 8 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and 15 years for a Federal Law Enforcement Agency. https://www.ustacdefense.com/

ABOUT ARMM

ARMM is a firearms lifestyle platform focused on SELF RELIANCE and is disrupting the $51 Billion consumer firearms and rugged outdoor recreational market. The platform includes an app in which users can take safety & training course via the ARMM Academy, access firearms insurance products, firearms related apparel and accessories, and engage with like minded outdoor enthusiasts while gaining exposure to your favorite brands.

