Sounds of Freedom: Free Juneteenth Gospel Concert Saturday, June 18, 2022

JenCare encourages Richmond to turn out and hear Grammy-winning artist Bishop Hezekiah Walker + nine more top gospel acts at Virginia Union University between 3:00 and 7:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JenCare Senior Medical Center, a senior-focused primary care practice providing best-in-class care for thousands of underserved seniors in Richmond and Tidewater Virginia, as well as in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and Louisiana is a proud sponsor of this Saturday's Sounds of Freedom: Juneteenth Gospel Concert and Health Fair at Virginia Union University (1500 North Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA 23220).

"I pray that there is a JenCare center in every city and state. We need what you guys are giving out." Hezekiah Walker

More than 2,000 Richmond residents already have confirmed plans to attend the free event at the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at VUU by registering online, about doubling the prior year's free Juneteenth concert attendance. Happily, the VUU campus has beautiful outdoor areas where large monitors and speakers could provide on the grass seating for up to 3,000 more gospel music enthusiasts.

During an interview this week, the Grammy-winning artist, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, explained, "I am so excited about this year, because we partnered with JenCare. And when we met with JenCare they were very passionate about the older people. We wanted to do this concert to celebrate our seniors. And I said, 'yes, let's do it.'"

Bishop Walker added, "It's 100 percent free. So, we need everybody to come and support it. Let's pack our Virginia Union campus ground. Let's make our voice be heard. I pray that there is a JenCare center in every city and state. We need what you guys are giving out. You know, I'm going to be pushing for New York, for Pennsylvania, where I have another church. Our seniors need to experience that all over the world. So, I tip my hat to you. So, we are going to make sure that everyone coming knows we need JenCare in our area."

"We are regular folks, helping regular folks like they are members of our family," said Lisa Price Stevens, M.D., MPH, MBA, FACP, regional chief medical officer for all JenCare centers in Virginia. "We deliver affordable VIP care that includes patients having their primary care doctor's cell phone number, and being able to see their doctor same day, either by telehealth or a safe in-person appointment."

"Please join us this Saturday at VUU, the beautiful campus founded in 1865 to give newly emancipated freedmen an opportunity for education of the mind in an ethical, religious environment," added Dr. Stevens. "You are going to love seeing and hearing four hours of truly amazing performances by Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Dorinda Clark Cole, Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Patrick Riddick & D'vyne Worship, Donte McCutchen & Levitical Priest, Earl Bynum, The Legendary Ingramettes, Peggy Brit & Latter Reign, JR Nelson, Virginia Union Gospel Choir, and more."

Doors open at 2:00 PM and lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. There is no parking on campus.

The Why

The free Sounds of Freedom: Juneteenth Gospel Concert and Health Fair, is a special celebration of Richmond seniors, especially those living in underserved neighborhoods, where lack of access to high quality primary care and other social determinants of health have, for many years, negatively impacted longevity.

These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to older adults living in nearby more affluent zip codes. JenCare centers, including the four serving Richmond, operate exclusively in underserved neighborhoods. As they work diligently to transform care, they help address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman." In Virginia, more than 72 percent of JenCare patients are African American seniors living with multiple and major chronic diseases.

About Hezekiah Walker

Bishop Hezekiah Walker is a Grammy Award-winning gospel music artist and Founder of the new Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. Bishop Walker, known for his chart-topping gospel anthems "Souled Out," "Every Praise" and Grammy-nominated "Better," is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle located in Brooklyn, New York and Bensalem, Pennsylvania. He is known as the "Hip-Hop Pastor" due to the celebrity status of some who attend his church. With a heart for seeing people saved, Bishop Walker has seen Love Fellowship grow from 8 people to now, thousands and counting. A second-year student of VUU's Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Bishop Walker founded the Center for Gospel Music as an extension of his mantra: "And because God is the greatest power, we will not be defeated."

About JenCare / ChenMed

JenCare is part of ChenMed, which operates nearly 100 centers in 12 states. The company employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to do whatever it takes to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company currently operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed nurtures a corporate culture where shared values of love, accountability and passion are celebrated; and where community service is a hallmark.

Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed was named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

