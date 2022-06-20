The Nevada Diabetes Association announces CampViews EMR with DexCom CGM, the first of its kind electronic medical record that helps kids stay safe at diabetes camps.

The Nevada Diabetes Association announces CampViews EMR with DexCom CGM, the first of its kind electronic medical record that helps kids stay safe at diabetes camps.

CampViews EMR is a mobile application for iOS and Android devices that provides Diabetes camps with a registration system, a camper's individual profile and digital log with real-time DexCom CGM data and trends. CampViews is changing the way diabetes camps are run.

RENO, Nev., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Nevada Diabetes Association® (NDA) introduced CampViews EMR, the first mobile app developed specifically for Diabetes camps in the U.S. With DexCom's real-time APIs combined with CampViews EMR, Diabetes summer camp staff and medical personnel can now easily manage camp registration and instantly access real-time DexCom CGM data and trends for camp participants.

Diabetes camp campers using the CampViews application. (PRNewswire)

Big diabetes tech company partnering with diabetes camp tech to keep kids safe at diabetes camp.

"We are very excited to collaborate with DexCom in bringing CampViews EMR to Diabetes camps across the World. Diabetes camp is a positive step toward independence for parents and their children. CampViews EMR takes a proactive approach instead of a reactive approach for diabetes camp management. This helps assist with the best possible camp experience."

- Sarah Gleich, Executive Director, Nevada Diabetes Association

CampViews EMR is the first electronic medical record with real-time DexCom CGM data and trends. The system streams DexCom CGM data directly to the camp participant's personal record and can be viewed individually from the camper's log or as part of a group of campers displayed in a multiplex grid.

"DexCom is pleased to expand our support of CampViews. Through our first-in-class real-time API for continuous glucose monitoring CampViews will bring additional support to summer camp participants by allowing real-time access to DexCom CGM data.

Access to real-time glucose data has been shown to improve time in range, providing this as part of the camp experience is a natural evolution of the technology and supports our goal of improving the lives of people living with diabetes. Diabetes camps provide a great opportunity for people living with diabetes to have a shared experience and create a lifetime of memories. The CampViews team is to be commended for their work and dedication and we are happy to have supported their efforts."

- Tomas Walker, Vice President, Global Clinical Initiatives, DexCom, Inc.

Diabetes camps operate on sound principals of diabetes management and youth development so that youths can learn to manage their diabetes. Peers and dedicated professionals provide motivation and support, as well as acceptance, understanding, excitement and adventure. CampViews EMR is an all-in-one solution that creates a safe environment that fosters development by providing medical oversight in real time.

"Camps really appreciate the increased efficiency and seamless access to medical information and CGM data that CampViews EMR brings to their programs. CampViews creates the safest environment for campers, counselors and medical providers by giving them everything they need for a camp setting at their fingertips and the ability to view that information from anywhere."

- Nate Gibson, Director of Data Management, Nevada Diabetes Association

The DexCom dashboard system on CampViews EMR is only for secondary display of data from the DexCom CGM system and is for monitoring purposes only. CampViews EMR is not intended to replace the DexCom CGM System or replace self-monitoring practices as advised by a physician.

Download CampViews for iOS https://apps.apple.com/us/app/campviews/id1146970452

Download CampViews for Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.campviews.nda.app

About Nevada Diabetes Association (NDA)

The Nevada Diabetes Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in April 1997. The organization was formed from the merger of the Diabetes Educational Center founded in 1980, and the Nevada Children's Diabetes Association to meet a broad spectrum of needs for diabetes services in Nevada and neighboring California communities.

Media Contact

Sarah Gleich, Executive Director of the Nevada Diabetes Association, 775-856-3839, info@diabetesnv.org

Diabetes camp nurse charting camper in medical cabin while they are at activities. (PRNewswire)

CampViews all camp dashboard with Dexcom realtime CGM integration. (PRNewswire)

Diabetes camp counselor using CampViews for charting and going over medical data with camper. (PRNewswire)

CampViews App Store Logo for Apple, Android and Google Play. (PRNewswire)

CampViews all camp view. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nevada Diabetes Association / California Diabetes Association