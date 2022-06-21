Agentinc. Launches Its Groundbreaking Real Estate Platform in Washington State

Next-gen real estate agency offers ground floor shareholder opportunities

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentinc., one of the nation's most progressive real estate companies, has officially launched in Washington. Founded by real estate icon, John McMonigle, Agentinc. offers an industry-best incentive platform including stock awards, ground floor shareholder opportunities, and a 7-tier Revenue Share Program alongside an industry-low $16K cap.

"We're excited to bring our revolutionary platform to Washington," says John McMonigle, founder, Agentinc. "We built a company that combines all the best aspects of the best brokerages into a singular platform to deliver an optimal work/life balance with unlimited earning potential through our stock awards and shareholder opportunities."

Adrean Rudie, one of Seattle's most venerated real estate executives, will be leading the new Agentinc. Washington division, delivering Agentinc.'s agent-centric platform to agents across the Pacific Northwest.

"Agentinc. has completely flipped the traditional brokerage model upside down," says Rudie. "They've truly placed their agents first by creating a model that works for us, not the other way around. Everyone calls us the 'Tesla of real estate'—so that's a good sign."

Agentinc.'s executive team is headed-up by Founder, John McMonigle, who has sold over $8.5 billion in real estate, and Co-founder, Scott MacDonald, a former top 1% broker who has spent two decades developing agents, offices, and regions for national and international brands.

"Agentinc. continues to expand through Washington because we're giving agents more," says McMonigle. "We're offering financial incentives that no other brokerage has offered before, coupled with a next-gen tech stack, proprietary lead-gen software, and an award-winning in-house marketing and advertising team. We're not just a real estate company, we're a lifestyle."

Agentinc. also offers prospective investors licensee opportunities both domestically and internationally as the company continues to expand into 50 states and 50 countries over the next 50 months.

"We've created a real estate brokerage that shatters all other platforms that have come before us," says McMonigle. "It's not just about our financial incentives—it's about providing our agents with the support, love, and mentorship they need to live their dream life."

To learn more about Agentinc. Washington, visit agentinc.co or contact XXXX at andreagrimm@agentinc.co

About Agentinc.

Agentinc. was founded in 2019 by renowned real estate executive, John McMonigle, five-time winner of Wall Street Journal's #1 Real Estate Team in the World award. Agentinc.'s record-breaking and award-winning executive team offers agents stock awards and ground floor shareholder opportunities to expand revenue beyond the listing. With a focus on technology, networking, education, and high-impact marketing, Agentinc. empowers both clients and agents to achieve their ultimate real estate goals.

