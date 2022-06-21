Horizon Media Wins Crain's New York 2022 "Diversity Champion" Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion

Independent Media Agency's DEI Efforts Shine Among Five Cross-Industry Finalists in the Large Company Category

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, has been honored by Crain's New York Business as the 2022 Diversity Champion among large businesses in New York City. Beyond a commitment to having a diverse workforce, Crain's recognized Horizon for the breadth and depth of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the workplace -- including its Agency of Belonging pillars, Employee Resource Groups, client work, development of industry tools and resources to address issues of bias, expanded benefits and more. This distinction comes on the heels of Horizon being named to the Fortune Magazine 2022 Best Workplaces in New York earlier this month.

"It is important to recognize Crain's for understanding the need to establish this award – now in its second year – and to assess companies beyond percentages and hiring stats," said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media. "It's about effecting sustained cultural change and providing resources and creating an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging and opportunity. At Horizon, we are committed every day to ensuring DEI is infused into who we are, our DNA. It's not an item on a checklist to complete -- it's how you behave, and we're honored to receive this award recognizing our efforts and our continued progress."

Horizon Media has consistently been named to various prestigious Best Workplaces Lists including Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City for four years running, Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for three consecutive years, AdAge's Best Places to Work, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing and Top Places to Work for Women lists.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022 , delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

