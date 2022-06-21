U-Haul Reveals Plans for Kmart Conversion, 13th Store in Utah

VERNAL, Utah, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® intends to offer more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at 1153 W. Hwy. 40 to meet growing customer demand for its services in Vernal.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vernal occupies the former Kmart® building at that address. Customers can already access truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, and U-Box® portable storage containers out of a temporary retail showroom. Towing equipment, professional hitch installation, hitch accessories and bike racks, propane and more will soon be available.

Repurposing the 93,357-square-foot facility will lead to a variety of storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the 7.29-acre property on June 13.

"This building has been vacant for over five years," noted Brad Ling, U-Haul Company of Utah president. "It takes a special type of business to fill such a large space. U-Haul is perfect for this property because we can fully utilize the space, and we'll do it without the environmental impact of a new build. Our adaptive reuse program is a green initiative that cities can easily support."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vernal at (435) 789-5555 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the former Kmart was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

This is the 13th U-Haul-owned and -operated store to open in Utah and the first in Vernal.

"We strive for sustainability and responsibility," Ling added. "Adaptive reuse projects account for about 70% of our stores. We like doing business in a way that benefits the environment and enhances the communities in which we operate. We invite others to follow our lead and invest in the future of Vernal."

Ling intends to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Vernal community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Vernal continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

