InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Fill/Drain a Kiddie Pool (NPL-394)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to fill a kiddie pool without the hassle of holding the hose," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the KIDDIE POOL. My design would also eliminate the need to lift the heavy pool in order to drain it."

The invention provides an improved design for a kiddie pool. In doing so, it offers an easier way to fill and drain the pool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces stress, strain and hassles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families with children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

