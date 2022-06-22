InventHelp Inventors Develop Pet Waste Collection Tool (PBT-170)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and strain-free means of collecting pet waste from the ground," said one of three inventors, from Chandler, Ariz., "so we invented the SCOOP- N- CHUTE. Our design would simplify the task of picking up pet waste from a variety of surfaces like grass and pavement."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to pick up and dispose of pet waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or touch pet waste. As a result, it enhances sanitation and convenience and it reduces odors and messes. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, kennels, etc.

