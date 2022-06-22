Israeli BICI Solutions to take over the management role of Polish Airway Medix Group

TEL AVIV, Israel and WARSAW, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BICI Solutions, an Israeli strategic consulting with wide international connections, entered as a new investor in Airway Medix S.A. (WSE: AWM) and gradually will take over the day-to-day management of Airway Medix and its Subsidiary Biovo Technologies.

The BICI Solutions team will implement a new strategy which includes completion of Hyperform™ platform technology and expansion of Biovo's existing sales channel network, building Biovo's position as global leader in the Intensive Care and Anesthesia market sector.

Airway Medix's Cuffix™ and Oral Care™ are already distributed in four continents and a clinical trial is set to begin in the US as the cornerstone for the future introduction of Cuffix to the American market.

The COVID 19 pandemic has vastly increased worldwide demand for paradigm changing ICUs products and the entrance of BICI will enable Biovo Technologies and Airway Medix to meet the growing demand.

BICI Solutions aims to maximize Airway Medix's shareholders value through product sales expansion, completion of pipeline development and opportunistically collaborate with complementary products/companies.

"I am convinced of the potential of its unique and proprietary portfolio. I believe the current price of AWM shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange may be significantly undervalued. The intense relations of our team with investors so far show that their comprehensive education, engagement of smart capital and increase of the company's exposure to the Israeli and the US financial markets can lead to improved target valuation - with a premium for shareholders," says Shai Braitner, Founder and CEO of BICI.

About BICI:

BICI Solutions is an Israeli consulting company specializing in supporting international clients, investing, among others, in Israel. The company's team consists of business, financial and industry advisors, negotiation experts, BI experts and with over 15 years of experience in business and the public sector. BICI Solutions is also supported by external consultants with experience in the healthcare industry, the medical devices sector, and financial markets. www.bici-solutions.com.

BICI clients represent the private as well as public sector. The consultancy has been involved in recent years in several large-scale projects focused on the restructuring, recovery, funding, and management of Israeli and international enterprises.

Airway Medix S.A. (WSE: AWM) focuses on research and development work and commercialization of innovative, disposable devices for the mechanically ventilated patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), and for the patients in life-threatening conditions in the anesthesiology departments.

Products presented by Airway Medix address the immediate clinical needs and make up for the shortcomings in the area of currently applied medical devices. They provide the patients, their careers and healthcare financing institutions with considerable clinical and economic benefits. The Company conducts research and development work in a R&D laboratory certified according to (ISO 13485:2003 & EN ISO 13485:2012) located in Israel, www.biovo-tech.com.

